Sweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment with their son, Archie, while birdwatching in their new Netflix documentary.

In the clip, Prince Harry is admiring a pair of hummingbirds and tells Archie they may never get as close to them again because they’re “scared” of humans.

The young boy, however, is more interested in his own feet than the nature around him.

“I’ve got a dirty foot, mama,” he says, as Meghan laughs behind the camera.

“Papa is a bird watcher, so this is a really big moment,” she adds.

