Demolition of Parkland classroom building where 17 died in 2018 shooting begins

A crew began tearing down the three-story classroom building where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Families of the victims were invited to watch the first blows and hammer off a piece themselves if they wanted to.

Officials plan to complete the weekslong project before the school’s 3,300 students return in August from summer vacation.

Most were in elementary school when the shooting happened.

The building had been kept up to serve as evidence at the shooter’s 2022 penalty trial.

Jurors toured its bullet-pocked and blood-stained halls, but spared him a death sentence.