Scotland fans pack Munich bar ahead of Euros opener against hosts Germany

Scotland fans enjoyed beer and soaked up the atmosphere in Munich ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany on Friday night (14 June).

The Tartan Army have flooded into the country in their tens of thousands for the first major finals abroad since the 1998 World Cup in France, with the nation looking to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

This is the fourth time Scotland has made it to the finals of a European Championship and playing in the opening fixture will put them firmly in the spotlight this summer.