Amazon’s MMORPG New World released on 28 September and is already proving to be incredibly popular. On release day, it peaked over 700,000 players. However, it may be too popular, as hundreds of thousands of players were stuck waiting in queues in order to actually join servers. Wait times for popular servers have been estimated to have lasted for hundreds of hours.Amazon Games has added new servers for players to join and made it free for players to transfer their characters to a different server for the next two weeks. New World is available on PC.