Nick Kamen, star of the iconic Levi’s launderette ad from 1985, has died age 59.

Kamen famously starred in a Levi’s 501 commercial that saw him strip in a launderette to Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”.

Following the success of the ad, he released a song with Madonna called “Each Time You Break My Heart”.

Kamen, born Ivor Neville Kamen, went on to release four LPs between 1987 and 1992 – including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids soundtrack song “Turn It Up”.