Crowd gasps as Olivia Rodrigo falls through stage during concert

Olivia Rodrigo took an unfortunate tumble during the Australia leg of her Guts World Tour (14th Oct).

The ‘Brutal’ singer was playing to the Melbourne crowd by running up and down a dimly lit stage at Rod Laver Arena before the fall.

After emerging from the seemingly hidden stage trap, Ms Rodrigo addressed the shocked crowd.

“Oh, my god! That was fun. I’m okay.”

Ms Rodgrio posted the fall on her TikTok account with the hashtag ‘subtleforeshadowing’, a current meme that uses comical music and editing to highlight embarrassing falls.