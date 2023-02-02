Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:37
Serena Williams shares thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Serena Williams has opened up about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the tennis legend reflected on the incident that took place almost a year ago, shortly before Smith was awarded Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a film about the Williams sisters’ life with their father, Richard Williams.
“I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world,” Williams said.
“We’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other,” she concluded.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:45
Shell announces record annual profits of £32.2bn
01:41
Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in February
01:35
What is a ‘green comet’ and where can you see it?
02:05
Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:45
Shell announces record annual profits of £32.2bn
00:36
Watch: Rare green comet glows in London night sky
01:08
Cardinal Pell: Protesters shout ‘Go to hell’ during funeral
03:38
Sunak’s first 100 days as PM, from Cabinet scandal to sky-high bills
00:52
Carabao Cup: Ten Hag says winning against Newcastle will be ‘tough’
01:01
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring from NFL for good: ‘I love you all’
00:54
What are the most expensive transfers in Premier League history?
01:12
Six Nations: Wales will ‘relish’ underdog tag in opener vs Ireland
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
01:01
King hosts Palace reception to celebrate Asian contribution to Britain
00:51
Polar bears, tigers, and camels enjoy snow day at Illinois zoo
00:54
Clever dog sniffs out peanuts for owner with life-threatening allergy
00:21
Refugee who fled Taliban holds Afghan flag during UK graduation
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08