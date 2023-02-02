Serena Williams shares thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Serena Williams has opened up about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the tennis legend reflected on the incident that took place almost a year ago, shortly before Smith was awarded Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a film about the Williams sisters’ life with their father, Richard Williams.

“I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world,” Williams said.

“We’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other,” she concluded.

