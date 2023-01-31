Richard Madeley apologises for using wrong pronoun to refer to Sam Smith

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley apologised for misgendering non-binary musician Sam Smith.

Madeley referred to Sam as “him” while discussing their controversial new music video for “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”

Co-host Susanna Reid was quick to interject to remind the 66-year-old that Sam Smith uses they/them pronouns.

“They - yes, sorry,” he said after realising his mistake.

The music video in question is under fire for allegedly being “overly sexualised” and “degrading” towards the LGBT+ community.

