Roblox shuts down Chinese mobile app to work on new version

Roblox has shut down the Chinese mobile app of their popular platform in order to work on an updated version.

The popular game was officially taken off app stores on December 8th 2021 and will potentially be re-released in the country at a later date.

Spokesperson James Kay said in a statement: “It is critical that we now make the necessary investments, including investments in our data architecture, in order to realize our long-term vision for Roblox China”.

