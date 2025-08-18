Rylan Clark makes candid relationship confession

Rylan Clark has opened up about how he tried to change himself to please other people in a candid relationship confession.

The presenter admitted to trying to alter his behaviour as he discussed relationships with author and podcaster Mel Robbins.

Clark said: “I have felt in the past that I have tried to change myself. Like I have tried to change the way I am or the way I show affected to try and match someone’s energy.”

The 5 Second Rule author explained to Rylan how this is not good for relationships.

She said: “I don’t believe in that, in doing that you are giving the power to that person.”