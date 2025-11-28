Stranger Things 5: Creators reveal who they almost killed off

As Stranger Things returns for its fifth and final season, we break down everything you need to know ahead of the hugely anticipated finale.

We talk to the Duffer Brothers about the pressure of ending a global phenomenon, their much-debated reluctance to kill off major characters, and what surprises fans can expect in season five.

Jamie Campbell Bower also joins us to discuss how he crafted the now-iconic villain Vecna, and what he hopes the show’s legacy will be for years to come.

Watch more Streamline on Independent Culture on YouTube.