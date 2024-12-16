Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland has revealed his daughter’s adorable reaction to winning the 2024 show.

The comedian, who lifted the Glitterball trophy with professional partner Dianne Buswell on Saturday (14 December), was the show’s first-ever blind contestant.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday (16 December), the comedian revealed how his 11-year-old daughter Sophie was worried about him falling over when he first started the competition, but has since been so proud of her father.

The 47-year-old also revealed his daughter’s nickname for “mean” judge Craig Revel Horwood is “bum”.