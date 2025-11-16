Strictly star leaves Tess Daly speechless with P45 joke

La Voix made a cheeky P45 joke as she congratulated Tess Daly after the Strictly Come Dancing host was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The presenter, 56, was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

After her dance, the RuPaul's Drag Race UK star, 45, congratulated the host on her honour and slipped in a joke about her leaving Strictly alongside Claudia Winkleman.

"P45 and MBE in one month," La Voix joked as she said how proud she was of Daly.