Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly addressed Nigel Harman’s sudden exit from the competition during Saturday night’s live show (2 December).

Claudia said: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from the competition.”

Tess said: “We are as devastated as he is.”

The presenters then informed viewers that there will be no public vote in this week’s show, as well as no elimination, with the judge’s scores carrying over to next week.