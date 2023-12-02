Strictly’s Nigel Harman says he’s ‘overwhelmed’ in last interview before shock exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Nigel Harman and professional partner Katya Jones speak of their gratitude at getting through to the latter stage of the competition in their last interview just hours before they dramatically quit the show.

The BBC announced that the Casualty and ex-EastEnders actor, 50, has withdrawn from the competition, alongside Jones, on medical grounds hours before Saturday’s live show (2 December).

The couple appeared on Strictly It Takes Two on Friday (1 December) and spoke of their excitement ahead of musical week, adding it was the furthest stage of the competition that Jones had reached.