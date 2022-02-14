Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: The 5 biggest talking points

Join us as we look back at the biggest talking points from last night's Super Bowl halftime show at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Music legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem took to the stage for an electrifying halftime performance, marking the first time the show's lineup consisted entirely of hip hop headliners.

50 Cent recreated the music video for "In Da Club" by hanging upside down from the top of the set.

Rapper Eminem took the knee in an act of defiance at the end of a rendition of “Lose Yourself”.

