Sydney Sweeney has undergone a dramatic transformation, donning jet-black hair and gaining 30 pounds, in the first-look trailer of a new biopic on boxer Christy Martin.

It’s the actor’s second film of 2025, following the release of the drama Echo Valley in June, with Christy set to premiere in cinemas on 5 September in the US, and 28 November in the UK.

Martin's boxing career spanned 23 years, during which she held the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009 and became the first female boxer elected to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016.