Taylor Swift reveals full tracklist for new album The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift has shared the full tracklist for her new album - and it includes some notable features.

The singer surprised her fans at the Grammys on Sunday night (4 February) when she announced that she would be releasing The Tortured Poets Department on 19 April.

A tracklist followed on her social media just 24 hours later, with new artwork for the project suggesting it would carry 16 songs and one bonus track called “The Manuscript”.

Featured artists include Post Malone and Florence and the Machine.