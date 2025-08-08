The Office fan favourite makes surprise cameo in new series The Paper

A teaser for The Paper, a new sitcom from the creators of The Office, showed the return of a fan-favourite character from the beloved show, following the employees of a paper supply company.

In the 2025 TV series, a documentary crew follows the staff at a newspaper, the Toledo Truth-Teller, led by Domhnall Gleeson as the editor-in-chief.

Towards the end of the trailer, Oscar Nunez appears as Oscar Martinez from The Office.

Other stars in the teaser include Tim Key, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Alex Edelman, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Melvin Gregg.