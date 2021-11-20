WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent describes Netflix’s second season of the hit documentary series Tiger King as ‘milking a cash cow for all its worth’.

The documentary series chronicles the bizarre escapades of its eccentric protagonist Joe Exotic, a tiger park owner in the US, and his rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Annabel bemoans the fact that the second series of the show doesn’t have ‘the same intrigue or wow factor as the first one’.