Rishi Sunak photobombed by Lib Dems boat during election campaign stop

Rishi Sunak was photobombed by Liberal Democrats campaigners on a boat as he spoke to rowers in Oxfordshire on Monday, 3 June.

The prime minister was visiting a riverside rowing club as Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper and a group of activists rode past on the water holding orange diamond-shaped voting placards.

Campaigners could be seen waving at the PM and media following him.

Of the stunt, a Lib Dem source told media: “This is just another small boat Rishi Sunak can’t deal with.”