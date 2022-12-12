Daniel Craig busts out dance moves around Paris in viral Belvedere vodka advert

Daniel Craig busts some impressive dance moves around Paris as he stars in a popular advert for Belvedere vodka.

While the commercial - directed by Taika Waititi - was released last month, the actor has recently discussed what it was like to film.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Craig revealed he wasn’t sure about taking it on at first, and just hoped viewers would “get the gag”.

“When I did it, I thought of my nana. She was the voice in my head, saying, ‘Mutton dressed as lamb’,” he added.

