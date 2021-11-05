The return of Dexter Morgan in Dexter: New Blood, a six part, single story Doctor Who series, opioid drama Dopesick and the latest American Crime Story dramatising the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on BBC iPlayer, NOW, Disney+ and more.

Has the Miami serial killer found a new life? How will Jodie Whittaker fare in her last season as the Doctor? Will a Monica Lewinsky produced drama provide a well worn tale fresh perspective? Find out in this week’s Binge Or Bin.