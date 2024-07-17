Will Smith’s six-word response after meeting Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Will Smith appeared delighted after meeting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during the band’s tour in Rome.

The Hollywood actor shared a video of himself meeting the singer backstage after the band’s gig in Rome on Wednesday (16 July).

Smith and Martin can be seen embracing before Smith directly looks at the camera and says: “That was spectacular.

“I finally understand when people say ‘I’m never gonna wash my hands’.”

The actor is also seen enjoying himself in the crowds at the concert and taking part in a Mexican wave.