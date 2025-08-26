Will Smith’s UK tour thrown into chaos after bird strikes plane

Will Smith’s plane from Leeds to Cardiff was hit by a bird as it was landing, forcing the Hollywood actor and rapper to drive instead.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (26 August), the 56-year-old said the birdstrike meant he couldn’t fly to Wales for his next show on the Based on a True Story UK tour.

He revealed that the delay meant that he had missed the sound check, but said he “doesn’t need it because I’m a pro”.

Smith kicked off the UK leg of his tour in Scarborough on Sunday (24 August), in support of his recent album of the same name.