Wynne Evans breaks down in tears discussing Strictly scandal in live This Morning interview
**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**
Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans broke down in tears during his first live television interview since his Strictly Come Dancing scandal.
Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (11 June), he spoke for the first time about being dropped by the BBC after apologising for making “inappropriate and unacceptable” remarks during the Strictly live tour launch last December.
He told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: “I was at my lowest ebb, I wanted to end my life. I would have if I hadn't been surrounded by people.”
Ben Shephard read a statement from the BBC which said: “We provided comprehensive duty of care for Wynne that included support by wellbeing professionals.”
