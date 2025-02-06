First of Trump’s ‘high threat’ US deportees arrive at Guantanamo Bay

The first flight of 'high-threat' deportees from the United States arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on Wednesday (5 February).

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth posted footage on X of shackled immigrants being led from a military helicopter, with a Department of Defence statement claiming all 10 deportees were part of ‘Tren de Aragua’, a transnational organised crime group with roots in Venezuela recently designated as a terrorist organisation by the White House.

The move comes after president Donald Trump last month signed an executive order to use Guantanamo as a detention centre during the repatriation of ‘high priority criminal’ illegal immigrants.