Meet Peabody, the 17-inch tiny horse given a new lease of life

Peabody is a tiny horse who really puts the emphasis on tiny. At just 17" tall he is the smallest in the world for his age, claims owner Faith Smith.

The miniature animal, who was born deaf and struggled to walk in his first days of life, escaped the advice of vets that he should be put down when Ms Smith, 55, said she'd take him on at her California home.

Along with his sister, Petunia, Peabody has come on leaps and bounds at his new home, become best friends with his new owners' dogs.