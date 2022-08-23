Tom Hardy submits adversary in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition

Tom Hardy took the gold at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition over the weekend, with the actor’s athleticism captured on camera.

Hardy, who has played Batman villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, as well as the Spiderman villain Venom, demonstrated that his strength is not just the stuff of movies.

This footage shows the actor, who currently has a blue belt in the martial art, battling it out with his fellow blue belt during the regional competition.

The 44-year-old triumphed in both the gi and no-gi categories.

