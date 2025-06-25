Rare albino deer spotted wandering through town

A rare albino deer was spotted wandering through a Michigan suburb, video posted on social media on 18 June shows.

Ramez Khuri said he was on his way to work on 12 Mile between Middlebelt and Orchard Lake when he spotted what appeared to be an albino deer at the entrance to the Woodues apartments.

"This deer was entirely white. It was beautiful, and what a rare experience! I just watched it until it went into the wooded area," Mr Khuri said.