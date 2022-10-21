Aldi considers selling edible insects amid cost of living crisis

Aldi hinted on a Channel 4 show that it is considering selling edible insects in the future

During an episode of Aldi's Next Big Thing, in which food producers compete to get their products on the supermarket's shelves, edible insect business Yum Bug made their pitch.

Though buyer Julie Ashfield didn't think the products would do well currently, she told the entrepreneurs: "Come back in five years."

It comes after The Great British Bake Off contestant Janusz Domagala used crickets as an ingredient in a first for the show.

