Alicia Silverstone has revealed she “still sleeps” with her 11-year-old son, Bear.

The Clueless star appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast this week, discussing her decades-long vegan diet and attachment parenting style, among other topics.

When asked about her co-sleeping techniques as a mother, Silverstone explained, “Bear and I still sleep together.”

The actress then joked that she might “be in trouble for saying that” but laughed off shamers, saying, “I don’t really care.”

Silverstone believes she is simply “following nature” with her parenting style.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.