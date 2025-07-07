Alison Hammond makes Rod Stewart Glastonbury confession to bemused son Aidan

Allison Hammond and her son Aidan were in stitches after the This Morning presenter made a joke during Rod Stewart’s Glastonbury set.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday (4 July), the 50-year-old reacted to crowds dancing at Worthy Farm during the teatime legends slot on the Pyramid Stage on 29 June.

Waving her arms side to side, she said: “I could be there on someone’s shoulders, swaying, that would be nice.”

She then turned to her son Aidan and asked if he could have her on his shoulders, to which he promptly replied “no”, which resulted in a roar of laughter from both the mother, son and the presenter’s sister Saundra.