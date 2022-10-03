Woman catches ex-boyfriend cheating ‘thanks to Amazon Alexa recordings’

A woman has revealed how she caught her unfaithful ex-partner cheating thanks to recordings found on her Amazon speaker - a function she had no idea existed until she started her investigation.

TikToker Jessica Lowman heard another woman’s voice when she replayed sounds her Alexa device had picked up by searching through her “voice history”.

“So this is how I caught my ex cheating I didn’t even know Alexa stored this shizzz,” she captioned the video, sharing a screen recording.

“Alexa what do you do then? Play Power Trip by Miguel,” the woman is heard saying.

