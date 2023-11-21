Andrew Tate accuses Ben Shapiro of having ‘short man syndrome’ in bizarre rant

Andrew Tate accused Ben Shapiro of having "short man syndrome" in a bizarre rant during a Piers Morgan interview broadcast on Tuesday, 21 November.

The controversial influencer spoke to TalkTV about the right-wing commentator in the second part of the conversation, branding Mr Shapiro a "warmonger."

"I find it kind of hypocritical because a man who is so small that he would die if he was slapped on the streets, sitting behind a desk and screaming for other people to be annihilated – it's insane," Mr Tate added.

The Independent has contacted Mr Shapiro's representatives for comment.