Thirsty cow turns on water tap after ‘teaching itself by watching humans’

A clever cow has taught itself how to turn on a water tap after “years of watching humans”.

The animal - called Moo - can be seen drinking from the roadside tap after turning it back on when a passer-by shut it off.

“Animals tend to learn through observation,” local vet Fayaz Ahmad said after members of the village noted the cow had been watching them use the tap for “years”.

The footage was shot in the village of Cortalim, India, on 22 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.