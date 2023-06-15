Adorable otter practices basketball skills in custom-made habitat

An adorable otter has been practising her basketball skills - with a custom-made hoop mounted to her habitat at Oregon Zoo.

Juno has been trained to do slam dunks as a way to exercise her elbow joints and stave off stiffness and arthritis.

“Thanks to an assist from the zoo maintenance team, Juno slams it home in a custom-made hoop mounted to the rock wall of her habitat,” Oregon Zoo wrote, captioning the adorable video.

“Zoo guests lucky enough to catch one of her training sessions can see some exciting basketball action - no NBA Finals tickets required!”