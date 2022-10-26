Man wakes to find raccoons staring at him through bedroom window

A man was left stunned after he woke to find a group of raccoons staring at him from the other side of his bedroom window.

This video, shot by Erich Hayner, shows the four wild animals peering in at him outside his home in Edmonds, Washington state.

The 63-year-old can be heard saying: “What are you guys doing? Well, okay, I’ll get you some food, okay.”

Mr Hayner says the racoons are frequent visitors at his home, and swears that they even watch his TV “when they’re bored.”

