Couple fly from London to Oslo before driving six hours to find missing airpods

A couple flew from London to Oslo and then drove six hours across Norway to retrieve a pair of lost AirPods, documenting their trip.

Josie Gardner and boyfriend Bertie embarked on their quest after realising he’d left his earphones on a plane.

“When we were travelling two months ago, Bertie left his AirPods on a flight and he’s been tracking them ever since,” Josie explained.

After a day of driving, they arrived in Alesund and collected the AirPods from a local man, who was happy to hand them back after he was mistakenly given them by the airline.

