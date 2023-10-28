Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared an anecdote about a time when he hired an accent removal coach early on in his acting career.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Terminator star revealed that the trainer had him practising sentences over and over again such as “a fine wine grows on a vine” in order to improve his enunciation.

“It was very helpful... but it didn’t get rid of my accent,” the former Governor of California, who was born in Austria, recalled after joking: “I should have otherwise gotten my money back.”