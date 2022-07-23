Brilliant auroras expected as huge solar storms hit Earth

Huge auroras similar to the Northern Lights are expected across some northern US states as solar storms hit Earth over this weekend.

Places including New York, Washington, and Wisconsin may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse as the storms disrupt the Earth's geomagnetic field, reportedly pushing the auroras to lower latitudes than usual.

Power grids and satellites could also be impacted by the G2-level storm, which is thought to be caused by clouds of charged particles shot from the sun.