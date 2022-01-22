IPA beer created using artificial intelligence in Australia

Students from the University of Adelaide have used their own experience and computer science to program Artificial Intelligence to make a craft beer.

The Australian Institute of Machine Learning has teamed up with Barossa Valley Brewing to create the beer called AI-PA.

“We basically made the recipe from scratch, collected data, then made neural networks to process the data, and then gave an output of an artificial intelligence beer,” says Computer Science student Jash Vira.

