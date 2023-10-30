Bath police channel Hot Fuzz as officers escort baby swan from city centre

A Hot Fuzz-esque scene unfolded in Bath on Sunday, 29 October, as officers escorted a baby swan out of the city centre.

The cygnet had wandered amongst shoppers before three police officers were called in to move the bird towards the nearby River Avon.

Pictures showed an officer using a fluorescent police jacket to gently usher the wayward swan towards the water in front of bemused onlookers.

“There were loads of shoppers around, everyone had their phones out, laughing," witness Simon Galloway said.

"A few dog walkers seemed quite amused, too.”