Paul O’Grady explains reasons for leaving BBC Radio 2 show

Paul O’Grady has explained why he has decided to leave his BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years on air on Sunday afternoons.

In an Instagram post on the day of his very last show on Sunday, 14 August, the comedian thanked his listeners for tuning in over the years.

O’Grady cited scheduling as the reason why he decided to step down. Recently, he shared the spot with Rob Beckett in 13-week stints.

“I did the honourable thing, honoured my contract, gave my notice in and now I’m off,” O’Grady said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.