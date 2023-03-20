Watch punters try to pour the perfect pint using ‘mind-reading’ beer pump

The world’s first “mind-reading” beer pump has been unveiled and it aims to let punters pour the perfect pint using just their brain.

Named “Homer”, the robot uses electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to track brain patterns via activity in the forehead.

The user then controls both the tap pouring and the angle of the glass - and the more focused the user, the better their pint turns out.

Footage shows a number of people trying out the pump, to varying degrees of success.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.