Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said on Monday he would testify remotely at Tuesday’s US House Financial Services Committee hearing to examine the collapse of the company.

FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection last month and Bankman-Fried resigned from his role, triggering a wave of public demands for greater regulation of the cryptocurrency industry.

Tuesday’s hearing will be the first time he appears publicly before US lawmakers.

In a Twitter Spaces event, with Twitter account Unusual Whales, Bankman-Fried said he would be “calling in” to the hearing from the Bahamas.

