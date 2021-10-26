Blue Origin has unveiled plans to create a new privately-owned space station to orbit the Earth, describing it as a “mixed-use business park”.

Founder Jeff Bezos hopes that by the end of this decade, Orbital Reef will become “the premier mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit for commerce, research, and tourism.”

“It’s an eco-system that will allow ideas to grow, to germinate whole new fields and areas of economic arena and new science that we can’t even imagine now,” Mike Gold, executive VP of civil space business development, explains in the announcement video.

