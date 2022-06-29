Dr Hilary Jones spoke about a campaign to break the “poo taboo” as he discussed symptoms of bowel cancer following the death of Dame Deborah James.

The blogger, broadcaster and former teacher passed away on Tuesday evening after receiving end-of-life care for the disease, having raised millions for cancer research and breaking the stigma around it in recent years.

Speaking on GMB, Dr Jones warned to look out for blood in your poo, or a change in bowel habits and explained that “early diagnosis saves lives”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.