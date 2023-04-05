Bowelbabe cancer research fund set up by Deborah James raises over £11 million

The Bowelbabe cancer research fund, set up by Dame Deborah James a month before her death, has raised £11.3 million.

Launched in May 2022, it is the first pioneering project being funded to continue the podcast host and campaigner’s inspiring legacy.

In a video shared by the fund this week, James explains her motivation for setting up the fund, before the incredible amount of money that has already been raised pops up on screen.

The initial target for the fund was to raise £250,000.

