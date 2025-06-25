Boy George takes ‘muggle’ swipe at JK Rowling live on air after row

Boy George called JK Rowling a “muggle” following their social media row over transgender people.

Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday (25 June), where he discussed trans rights, the Culture Club singer said he was “disappointed” by the Harry Potter author, whose comments on gender ideology have seen her repeatedly come under fire.

“In the movies she creates this beautiful, magical world but in real life, she’s a muggle. So it’s very disappointing to find out that actually in a way that’s not true,” he told Lorraine Kelly.

The singer and the author engaged in an online spat earlier this month, after Boy George called Rowling “a rich, bored bully” over her campaign to preserve women-only spaces.

The writer responded by referencing his 2008 conviction for assault and false imprisonment.